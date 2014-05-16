UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Updates news on B&M)

May 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Malaysia’s largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd, has raised about 732 million ringgit ($226.91 million) in a share sale priced at the top of expectations, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

* Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to plead guilty and pay more than $2.5 billion to U.S. authorities to resolve charges that the Swiss bank helped Americans evade U.S. taxes, people familiar with the discussions said on Thursday.

* UK discount retailer B&M is poised to announce plans next week for a London share listing in a deal which could be worth at least 2 billion pounds ($3.4 billion), several people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Uber Technologies Inc, which arranges car rides on demand, is in talks to secure a new round of financing from private equity investors that may value the company at more than $10 billion, Bloomberg cited people with knowledge of the situation as saying.

