UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

* France’s nuclear group Areva would be interested in Alstom’s offshore wind turbine contracts but would use its own turbine technology rather than the engineering group‘s, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

* Intuit Inc, developer of tax-preparation software TurboTax, agreed to buy Check Inc, a bill-payment service, for $360 million in a deal that was signed on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

* Siemens is readying a formal offer for Alstom under which it would transfer its rail activities and less than 7 billion euros ($9.56 billion) in cash to its French rival in exchange for its power assets, sources familiar with the German firm’s thinking say.

* Italian designer Roberto Cavalli has approached Gulf investment firm Investcorp as a potential buyer for a stake in his fashion brand, a source at the Gulf investment firm said.

* Morgan Stanley is close to a deal to sell its stake in its TransMontaigne oil transportation-and-storage business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

* Germany’s Trimet Aluminium is in talks about purchasing insolvent German aluminium producer Voerde Aluminium, a newspaper said on Monday.

* Upscale department store operator Nordstrom Inc is reaching out to potential buyers for its store-branded credit cards, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

* Australian fashion sales site MySale has acquired Cocosa, a flash sales site, as it prepares to launch in the UK, the Financial Times reported late Monday.

* Global private equity fund Warburg Pincus will purchase as much as a fourth of Indian drug ingredient maker Laurus Labs for $125-150 million, the Economic Times reported, citing three people with direct knowledge of the deal. (link.reuters.com/pux59v)

* Russian investment firm DST Global could pump in between $200 million to $500 million into Indian online retailer Flipkart, the Economic Times reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations. (link.reuters.com/xux59v)

