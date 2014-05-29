FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
May 29, 2014 / 4:21 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers has entered exclusive talks to acquire rival Orchid pub company for more than 250 million pounds ($417.65 million) after outbidding private equity firms Colony Capital and Starwood Capital, The Times reported late Wednesday.

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N will name the 28 people who will control the world’s biggest e-commerce firm in an update to its initial public offering filing, the Wall Street Journal said, quoting people familiar with the plans.

* India Power Corp Ltd, a group firm of Kolkata-based non-banking finance company Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd , plans to acquire Abhijeet Group's 1,080 megawatt Jharkhand power project, valued at around 90 billion rupees ($1.53 billion), in what could be the first of several acquisitions in India's power sector, Mint reported, citing a person familiar with the development. (link.reuters.com/jet69v)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 58.8750 Indian Rupees) ($1 = 0.5986 British Pounds) (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
