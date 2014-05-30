Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

May 30 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Swift Worldwide Resources, a firm that staffs big global energy projects with mainly engineers, expects to go public or be acquired within the next five years, the company’s CEO told Reuters on Thursday.

* Former Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer Steve Ballmer won the bidding war for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers franchise with a $2 billion offer, a record for a professional basketball team, a source with knowledge of the bidding said on Thursday.

* GlaxoSmithKline has invited private equity firms to consider making offers for a range of its older drugs sold in Western markets, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

* Germany’s Deutsche Telekom AG is willing to keep a minority stake in a deal to sell T-Mobile US Inc to Japan’s Softbank Corp, but other details such as price and financing remain to be worked out, according to sources familiar with the situation.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)