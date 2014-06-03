FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firms Warburg Pincus LLC and Vestar Capital Partners Inc are exploring an initial public offering of Triton Container International Ltd that could value the company at more than $6 billion, including debt, said three people familiar with the matter.

* Fairmount Minerals Ltd, one of North America’s largest providers of industrial sand to the oil and gas industry, is exploring an initial public offering of around $1 billion that could come later this year, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* British discount clothing website MandM Direct is planning an initial public offering that will value the online retailer at between 140 million pounds and 170 million pounds ($235 million to $285 million), the Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday.

* Pilgrim’s Pride Corp is planning to raise its offer for Hillshire Brands Co a week after it first offered to buy the maker of Jimmy Dean Sausages in a $6.4 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Fidelity Investments has joined the race to lead Uber Technologies Inc’s new financing, valuing the San Francisco-based online car booking service provider at about $17 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

* India's Bharti Airtel is poised to conclude a much-anticipated deal to sell its towers in Africa in seven days, which could help the world's fourth-largest telecom operator rake in as much as $3 billion and help reduce debt, the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. (link.reuters.com/ras79v)

* Barclays Plc, the UK's second-biggest bank by assets, will start eliminating 100 jobs across its Asia-Pacific investment-banking and markets businesses this week, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. (r.reuters.com/fas79v)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.5968 British Pounds) (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.