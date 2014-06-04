FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2014

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* American Securities LLC is in advanced talks to acquire specialty chemicals company Emerald Performance Materials LLC from private equity peer Sun Capital Partners Inc for more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Hutchison Whampoa has resumed talks with Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom over merging their Italian mobile firms, encouraged by Hutchison’s 3 getting the go-ahead last week for an acquisition in Ireland, according to several people familiar with the situation.

* Britain’s Tragus Group, which runs the Cafe Rouge and Strada chains, will shed more than 260 million pounds ($435.21 million) of debt and offload up to 40 restaurants in a sweeping restructuring by its new private equity owner, the Times reported, without citing sources.

* Volkswagen will likely issue new preference shares at 191 euros ($260) each in a transaction aimed at raising 2 billion euros ($2.72 billion), a person familiar with the matter said.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.5974 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)

