August 29, 2014 / 4:05 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Transtar Industries Inc, a U.S. distributor of replacement car parts, is exploring a sale that it hopes could value the company at as much as $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* U.S. cable TV provider Liberty Global will gain EU antitrust approval to acquire Ziggo on condition it sells a pay TV channel and doesn’t block rivals from its internet network, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* RHB Capital Bhd, Malaysia’s fourth-largest lender by assets, is discussing the sale of its investment banking unit if a planned merger with two rivals proceeds, people familiar with the plan said on Thursday.

* Deutsche Telekom AG sees potential offers which value its T-Mobile US Inc unit at $35 a share as being substantially too low, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, countering a report from Bloomberg.

* Johnson & Johnson plans to seek a buyer for its medical device maker business, Cordis Corp, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Mobile payment startup Square Inc, co-founded by Twitter Inc Chairman Jack Dorsey, is in talks to raise $200 million, at a valuation of $6 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)

