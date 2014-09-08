RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Phone service provider CenturyLink Inc is seeking to acquire Rackspace Hosting Inc in order to expand its cloud-computing services, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

* BP Plc has secured the supply and offtake deal for Canada’s Come by Chance refinery in Newfoundland from Australia’s Macquarie Bank Ltd following the sale of the plant, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

* Edison, the Italian power company controlled by France’s EDF, is set to enter private talks with E.On to buy the German group’s Italian unit E.On Italia, three sources close to the matter said on Friday.

* Buyout groups EQT and CVC have made a joint bid to buy crop-protection company Cheminova in a deal that could be worth about 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion), two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

* Insurance marketing and brokerage firm AmeriLife Group LLC is exploring a sale that could fetch as much as $500 million, and has hired investment bank Evercore Partners Inc to assist with that effort, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

(1 US dollar = 0.7723 euro) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)