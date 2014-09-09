Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* San Miguel Corp, the Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate, has signed a $1 billion deal to sell its stake in Philippine Airlines (PAL) back to the group from which it bought the stake more than two years ago, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

* Bharti Airtel Ltd has agreed to sell more than 3,500 mobile phone masts in six African nations to telecommunications tower firm Eaton Towers, in a deal sources said could be worth up to $800 million.

* BGC Partners Inc is likely to make a $675 million all-cash unsolicited offer for derivatives broker and rival GFI Group Inc in a bid to bolster its business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

* Jimmy Choo Ltd, the luxury shoemaker owned by JAB Holdings, may begin its initial public offering in London as soon as this month amid rising demand for expensive footwear, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation. (bloom.bg/1okLA7p)

* Cleco, Louisiana's electricity supplier, is nearing a deal to sell itself and has narrowed down the list of prospective buyers to Iberdrola SA, Spain's largest utility, and Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd . Both bidders have discussed terms with Cleco and a deal could be announced within weeks, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1uGIMp2)

