Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Sept 17

* Some of the top 20 investors at Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd are threatening to vote down a proposed deal to buy a unit of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA, and are pressing Salix to consider selling itself instead, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* British communications and events company UBM Plc is in advanced talks to acquire privately-held U.S. trade show organizer Advanstar for around $900 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* PODS Enterprises Inc, a U.S. moving and storage company managed by members of the private equity firm Eagle Merchant Partners, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co plans to build two new factories in China instead of one, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Credit Suisse Group AG has come under the scrutiny of U.S. regulators over concerns that the bank is not heeding warnings to stop making loans which the regulators see as risky, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1m9jAbC)

* Trian Fund Management LP, an activist investor, has launched a campaign to force DuPont to break itself up after the 212-year-old chemical giant rebuffed its repeated private calls for change. (on.wsj.com/1Dhx3Dg)

(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)