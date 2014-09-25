Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Sept 25

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Amazon.com Inc will boost staffing at its secretive Silicon Valley-based hardware unit by at least 27 percent over the next five years as it tests Internet-connected “smart” home gadgets such as a one-button device to order supplies.

* Panasonic Corp is in talks about taking a stake in Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa International SA, sources with knowledge of the matter said, part of its big push into the automotive field as it seeks more stable profits.

* Vista Equity Partners and Thoma Bravo LLC are among a small group of private equity firms competing to buy TIBCO Software Inc, a business software company with a market value of more than $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* South Korea will sign a deal this month to buy 40 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets for about 7.34 trillion won ($7.06 billion) for delivery in 2018-2021, two people with knowledge of the transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.

* EU antitrust regulators will approve the $526 million tie-up of U.S. banana producer Chiquita and Irish peer Fyffes after the companies succeeded in allaying competition concerns, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has been in contact with Actavis Plc about a potential sale to the larger drugmaker, even as Salix continues discussions with Allergan Inc about selling itself, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* The probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission into Pimco’s Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund is separate from a wider scrutiny of disclosures in the ETF industry, Bloomberg said on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

