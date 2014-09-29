FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
September 29, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Japan’s SoftBank Corp is in talks to acquire DreamWorks Animation SKG, the Hollywood studio behind the “Shrek” and “Madagascar” movie hits, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

* Vista Equity Partners, the owner of Misys, the British financial software provider, is seeking buyers for Misys and is also considering an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1plhnFG)

* The Manhattan U.S. attorney is investigating allegations that Commerzbank AG had lax controls for detecting and preventing money laundering, the WSJ reported, citing unnamed sources briefed on the investigation.

* BlueCrest Capital Management LLP, one of Europe’s largest hedge-fund firms, laid off several stock traders in the U.S. Thursday and began liquidating their investments, according to people familiar with the matter, not long after it aggressively expanded into equities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
