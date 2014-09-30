Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* New York’s financial regulator wants some Commerzbank AG employees to be fired as part of a settlement over allegations the German lender improperly processed transactions with Iran and other countries facing U.S. sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter.

* China Investment Corp will raise S$396 million ($311 million) by selling about a third of its shares in commodity trader Noble Group Ltd, a source said, sending Noble’s shares down as much as 9 percent.

* Japan’s SoftBank Corp’s talks to acquire Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc have cooled, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Boeing Co plans to announce further consolidation of its defense business on Tuesday, moving significant portions of its defense operations out of Washington state, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

* Marathon Petroleum Corp plans to finish installing a new condensate splitter at its 80,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Canton, Ohio, by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 27, three people familiar with the plans said.

* Online fashion retailer Zalando is set to price its shares at 21.50 euros ($27.28) per share for its initial public offering (IPO), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

* Pimco executives held a global staff meeting and video conference with all employees on Monday to boost morale and discuss the $2 trillion asset manager’s future, according to a source close to the situation.

(1 euro = 1.27 US dollar)

