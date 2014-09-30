FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
September 30, 2014

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to remove Boeing and Zalando)

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* New York’s financial regulator wants some Commerzbank AG employees to be fired as part of a settlement over allegations the German lender improperly processed transactions with Iran and other countries facing U.S. sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter.

* China Investment Corp will raise S$396 million ($311 million) by selling about a third of its shares in commodity trader Noble Group Ltd, a source said, sending Noble’s shares down as much as 9 percent.

* Japan’s SoftBank Corp’s talks to acquire Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc have cooled, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Marathon Petroleum Corp plans to finish installing a new condensate splitter at its 80,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Canton, Ohio, by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 27, three people familiar with the plans said.

* Pimco executives held a global staff meeting and video conference with all employees on Monday to boost morale and discuss the $2 trillion asset manager’s future, according to a source close to the situation.

(1 euro = 1.27 US dollar)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
