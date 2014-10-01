Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp s looking to sell one third of its oil and gas production in the Texas panhandle and western Oklahoma, a deal that could fetch more than $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.

* Swiss bank UBS AG must deposit a 1.1 billion-euro ($1.39 billion) guarantee on Tuesday to cover potential fines should it be found guilty of helping rich French customers avoid tax, a source familiar with the court procedure said.

* Third Point LLC, the hedge fund run by Daniel Loeb that is known for pushing companies to perform better, has taken a “significant” stake in eBay Inc and has had discussions with its chief executive officer, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Waypoint Capital, the investment vehicle backed by biotech guru Ernesto Bertarelli, is to buy the remaining stake in Euromedic from private equity firm Montagu, valuing the firm at around 800 million euros ($1 billion), a source familiar with the negotiations said.

* The World Bank arbitration tribunal will give its final award ruling this week on a multibillion-dollar claim by Exxon Mobil Corp against Venezuela over the 2007 nationalization of two oil projects, legal sources said on Tuesday.

* Portugal has begun sounding out Spanish banks on their interest in buying Novo Banco, the successor to the state-rescued Banco Espirito Santo (BES), several sources familiar with the talks said on Tuesday. Spain’s mid-sized Banco de Sabadell SA and Banco Popular Espanol SA , which already have offices and interests in neighbouring Portugal, were among those approached by the Bank of Portugal, the sources said.

