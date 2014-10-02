FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
October 2, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Colombian Natural Resources, owned by investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc, will re-start coal exports and re-establish mining operations after the government helped broker a deal for its use of Drummond’s Caribbean Sea port, according to government and industry sources.

* China Investment Corp and AVIC Capital Co Ltd have ended talks to acquire Avolon Holdings Ltd IPO-AVOL.N, making it likely that the aircraft leasing company will pursue an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Amazon.com Inc's India unit plans to sell packaged food and beverages, starting mid-October, according to a person with direct knowledge of the launch. (bit.ly/1BAIAtJ)

* Hochtief AG, the German building group controlled by Spain’s ACS, is close to the sale of its Formart real estate business, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
