Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Bank of America Corp has clinched a deal to provide inventory and working capital financing to the biggest oil refinery on the East Coast, replacing JPMorgan Chase & Co with a revamped arrangement that excludes physical supplies, according to a source familiar with the deal.

* Malaysia’s CIMB Group, RHB Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) have agreed on a merger deal that will create the country’s biggest banking group, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Endesa, the Spanish utility controlled by Italy’s Enel, is only interested in the distribution and market client portfolio assets of Germany’s E.ON in Spain, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Schlumberger Ltd, the world’s largest oilfield services company, is exploring the sale of its oilfield tools rental unit Thomas Tools, which could be valued at more than $600 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* VTB Capital, the investment arm of sanctioned Russian lender VTB Bank, has made a cash payment to secure a deal to buy most of Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli before the end of November, two sources familiar with the situation said.

