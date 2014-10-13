Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has approached CSX Corp about merging the two North American railroad operators, according to the Wall Street Journal.

* The People’s Operator (TPO), a mobile phone company that donates 10 percent of each user’s bill to charity, is planning to list its shares in London to raise funds for expansion into the United States, a source familiar with the deal said.

* India’s third-largest steelmaker, JSW Steel Ltd, is nearing a deal to buy embattled West African iron ore miner London Mining Plc, a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.

* U.S.-based private equity fund TPG Capital will purchase a minority stake in Indian microfinance institution Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd for 6.10 billion rupees ($99.55 million), the Economic Times reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the plan. (bit.ly/1o7apcC)

* The Children's Investment Fund Management (UK) LLP, once the second-largest investor in Coal India Ltd, may be looking at exiting the company, which it has criticised for not giving adequate emphasis to shareholder value. The fund has pared its stake to a negligible level compared with the total share base of over $6.3 billion, the Economic Times reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. (bit.ly/1sESXwc)

* U.S. funds including BlackRock Inc, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Neuberger Berman LLC are among the nine investors who have agreed to buy shares in Indonesian broadband and cable-TV operator PT Link Net in which private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd has a stake, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the deal. (on.wsj.com/1suVQze)

* General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream Aerospace is expected to unveil a new business jet on Tuesday. Gulfstream hasn't acknowledged it will unveil its latest jet this week, with a nondescript invitation for media and analysts to its Tuesday announcement, the Wall Street Journal reported, adding that several people familiar with the project confirmed it would involve the new aircraft. (on.wsj.com/1niK6Q1)

* U.S. regulators are asking banks for more detail on their autos financing exposure, as rapid growth in the lending has prompted officials to seek to better assess the risks, according to a person familiar with the matter.

