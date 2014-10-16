FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
October 16, 2014

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* South Africa’s government is considering selling its $2.5 billion stake in the local unit of Vodafone Plc to raise funds for state power utility Eskom, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

* European private equity firm CVC is in exclusive talks to acquire Finnish insulation material maker Paroc, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* ConvaTec’s owners have appointed Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to explore a sale of the medical device maker which could be worth up to $10 billion, sources familiar with the matter said.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 6.1228 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
