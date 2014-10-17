Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP) has attracted four offers for German packaging maker Kloeckner Pentaplast in a potential 1.5 billion-euro ($2 billion) deal, several people familiar with the matter said.

* Timken Co, Regal Beloit Corp RBC.N and Altra Industrial Motion Corp are among those competing for Emerson Electric Co’s power transmission solutions business, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Goldman Sachs Group is in discussions to acquire IndexIQ, a Rye Brook, New York-based exchange-traded fund provider, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

* Indian smartphone marker Micromax Informatics Ltd plans to initially invest 1 billion rupees ($16.2 million) on services and innovation as it tries to move beyond the business of mobile phone hardware that has become more or less standardised, the Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the development. As part of the exercise, the company is developing a new set of smartphones on a forked version of the Android operating system, the paper said, citing the sources. (bit.ly/1wcH2EO)

* Nearly five years after Danone broke up with Britannia Industries Ltd, the French food and beverage maker is looking to part ways with its current joint venture partner, the Rahul Narang Group, the Mint reported, citing two people familiar with the development. (bit.ly/ZH59kp)

* CF Industries Holdings Inc ended merger talks with Norway’s Yara International ASA after the companies failed to agree on terms of a deal that would have created a global fertilizer concern with an enterprise value approaching $30 billion, said a person familiar with the matter.

