Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Oct 22

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The European Central Bank is considering buying corporate bonds on the secondary market and may decide on the matter as soon as December with a view to begin purchases early next year, several sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

* Spain’s oil company Repsol has been awarded with a tender to buy 1.4 million barrels of vacuum gasoil (VGO) from state-run Petroecuador with deliveries starting the first week of November, traders told Reuters on Tuesday.

* German engineering group Siemens is in advanced talks to sell its hearing-aids business for more than 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), with private equity firm EQT the frontrunner, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP) has again cancelled the sale of German packaging maker Kloeckner Pentaplast after receiving offers well below its asking price of 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion), several people familiar with the matter said.

* Australian investment bank Macquarie Group has bought Deutsche Bank’s uranium book, a source familiar with the matter said, as the increasingly commodities-focused lender pushes deeper into global energy trading.

* German vehicles group Daimler is in advanced talks to take a minority stake in Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta (IPO-MVAG.MI), a source in Italy familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

* Cheil Industries Inc, the de facto holding company for Samsung Group, plans for its IPO to be worth between 1.3 trillion won and 1.5 trillion won ($1.2 billion to $1.4 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* Data storage products maker EMC Corp is buying much of Cisco System Inc’s stake in their joint venture VCE, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* BGC Partners Inc plans to make a hostile bid to buy rival GFI Group Inc for $675 million, after an effort to strike a friendly deal between the interdealer brokers foundered, the Wall Street Journal reported.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (1 US dollar = 0.7857 euro) (1 US dollar = 1,053.5100 Korean won) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)