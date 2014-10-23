FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Oct 23
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 23, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Oct 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* A consortium of buyout firms Advent International Corp and Avista Capital Partners is in advanced talks to acquire UCB SA’s U.S. generic drugs unit Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private-equity firms are circling Bayer’s 10 billion euros ($12.7 billion) plastics business, hoping to divert the German drugmaker from its plan to list the division, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Sterigenics International LLC, a provider of contract sterilization services to the medical device and food industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at as much as $1.5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private-equity firm TPG has taken a minority stake in GreenSky Trade Credit LLC, an investment that values the consumer-finance company at nearly $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1wca7Uf)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.7915 euro) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.