RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Oct 24
#Funds News
October 24, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Oct 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Telecom Italia is in advanced talks to sell the mobile phone towers of its Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes (TIM Brasil) and could agree a deal in weeks, three people with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

* German property company TLG Immobilien is selling its shares at 10.75 euros apiece, the low end of a previously set price range, a source told Reuters on Thursday, after struggling to attract investor demand in wobbly markets.

* Lockheed Martin Corp and U.S. defense officials have reached agreement on the terms of a contract worth about $4 billion for an eighth batch of 43 F-35 fighter jets, sources familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

* Spanish builder ACS will postpone until at least early 2015 a planned listing of its wind and solar power generating assets, a source with knowledge of the company’s plans said on Thursday, joining a growing list of European firms pulling share offerings amid tough market conditions.

* Online home-rental marketplace Airbnb Inc valuation is set to be valued at $13 billion, up from its $10 billion valuation in March this year, as it discusses an employee stock sale, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

* Private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners has cut the size of its share sale in Indonesian broadband and cable-TV operator PT Link Net due a bout of recent volatility in global equity markets that has shaken investor confidence, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1D4ezTP)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)

