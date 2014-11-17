UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds Facebook)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Allergan Inc is close to a buyout deal worth up to $65.5 billion by Actavis Plc, one that could end months of pursuit by Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals and William Ackman’s hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Negotiations between Hasbro Inc and DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc have been hampered by issues regarding the structure of the combined company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC has agreed to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to become a major shareholder in Virgin Cruises, the cruise ship division being set up by British entrepreneur Richard Branson, according to Sky News.

* Facebook Inc is secretly working on a new website called “Facebook at Work” that would allow users to keep their personal profile separate from their work profile, the Financial Times reported.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)