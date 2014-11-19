FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 19, 2014 / 4:20 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Buyout firms KKR & Co LP and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) have teamed up to take PetSmart Inc private for more than $7.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the auction for the pet food retailer heats up.

* Monarch Alternative Capital LP abandoned negotiations to take over a $140 million loan to RadioShack Corp (RSH) as the electronics retailer struggled to reach a deal with lenders on a turnaround plan, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1yQzEQy)

* U.S. private equity fund Warburg Pincus has offered to buy rival PE fund ChrysCapital's 11 percent stake in unlisted Mankind Pharma for $250 million, valuing the 19-year-old drugmaker at 150.15 billion rupees ($2.43 billion), the Economic Times reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the development. (bit.ly/1qodNky)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 61.8350 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)

