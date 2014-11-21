FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 21, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* U.S. private equity giant Bain Capital hired Reunion Capital Partners to advise on a listing of Australian accounting software firm MYOB Ltd worth up to A$3 billion ($2.59 billion), a source familiar with the deal said.

* South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) decided to buy an office building that Deutsche Bank AG is constructing in Frankfurt for about 350 billion won ($315 million), a source briefed on the matter said on Friday.

* Portugal’s Millennium BCP may sell a stake of around 10 percent in Polish lender Bank Millennium to boost its capital, a senior banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

* Germany’s top utility E.ON SE has entered exclusive talks to sell its Spanish activities to Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie Group Ltd, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

* QKR Corp a mining fund headed by former JPMorgan Chase & Co banker Lloyd Pengilly, is close to making a bid of about $1 billion for Canada's Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation. (bloom.bg/1F4mMs6)

* U.S. and European buyout funds are preparing final bids to acquire a division of KKR’s software firm Northgate Information Solutions in a deal that could value the asset at up to 470 million pounds ($738 million), sources familiar with the process said.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 1,109.8000 Korean won) ($1 = 1.1581 Australian dollar) ($1 = 0.6370 British pound) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.