UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* U.S. private equity giant Bain Capital hired Reunion Capital Partners to advise on a listing of Australian accounting software firm MYOB Ltd worth up to A$3 billion ($2.59 billion), a source familiar with the deal said.

* South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) decided to buy an office building that Deutsche Bank AG is constructing in Frankfurt for about 350 billion won ($315 million), a source briefed on the matter said on Friday.

* Portugal’s Millennium BCP may sell a stake of around 10 percent in Polish lender Bank Millennium to boost its capital, a senior banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

* Germany’s top utility E.ON SE has entered exclusive talks to sell its Spanish activities to Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie Group Ltd, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

* QKR Corp a mining fund headed by former JPMorgan Chase & Co banker Lloyd Pengilly, is close to making a bid of about $1 billion for Canada's Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation. (bloom.bg/1F4mMs6)

* U.S. and European buyout funds are preparing final bids to acquire a division of KKR’s software firm Northgate Information Solutions in a deal that could value the asset at up to 470 million pounds ($738 million), sources familiar with the process said.

* Spanish property investment vehicle Hispania is in talks with builder FCC to buy its more than 30 percent stake in real estate company Realia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

