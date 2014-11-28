Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* German power utility E.ON SE is on the brink of a deal to sell its Spanish operations for 2.5 billion euros ($3.12 billion) to Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie Group Ltd and a Kuwaiti state fund, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Tokyo Otaku Mode Inc, the operator of a website and smartphone app selling Japanese-themed goods worldwide, is considering an initial public offering outside Japan before the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Bloomberg reported, citing an interview with Chief Executive Tomohide Kamei. (bloom.bg/1ptCgUO)

* European private equity house Apax is nearing the target on its $300 million Israeli mid-market fund and is expected to hold a so-called “first close” next week, allowing it to start investing, a source familiar with the matter said.

* Indonesia’s Lion Group is expected to sign a deal on Thursday to buy about 40 ATR 72-600 aircraft for nearly $1 billion at list prices, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Australian online clothing retailer SurfStitch aims to sell shares in a Sydney stock exchange listing that will give it an overall market value of A$218 million ($186 million), a source told Reuters.

* Hutchison Whampoa, the owner of Britain’s fourth largest mobile operator 3 Group, is preparing a bid for EE or O2, the mobile groups already in talks on a deal with BT Group , several sources familiar with the matter said.

* Technology firm Insigma has teamed up with another Chinese company to try to buy Finmeccanica’s rail assets, two people familiar with the matter said, a move that could thwart a rival bid from Hitachi.

* Airbus Group and Dassault Aviation aim to oversee the complete sale of Airbus’s 4.8 billion-euro stake in the French planemaker by the end of next year, two people familiar with the matter said.

* State-owned conglomerate Dubai World will meet with its creditors next week to formally present revisions to its multi-billion-dollar debt restructuring terms, three sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

* Bahrain’s Batelco has mandated Citigroup to sell its Jordanian mobile operator Umniah, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

