Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Investment firm Centerbridge Partners LP is close to a deal in buying IPC Systems Inc, a communications company for financial trading, for more than $1.1 billion including debt, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Lloyds Banking Group's insurance arm Scottish Widows has put its offshore investment and tax planning business up for sale in the latest sign that dealmaking in the sector is heating up, the Financial Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the process. (on.ft.com/1y9J8d1)

* Vox Media, a publisher with a fast-growing portfolio of online lifestyle and news brands, will announce on Monday that it has just closed a $46.5 million round of financing from General Atlantic, a New York investment firm, the New York Times reported, citing a person with knowledge of the deal. (nyti.ms/1rJ3kAP)

* Intel Corp will supply the electronic brains for a new version of Google Inc's Glass device expected next year, part of a push by the semiconductor giant into wearable technology, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1y6agIA)

* Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP, the hedge-fund firm that oversees $37 billion, is shutting its commodity hedge fund run by Stephane Nicolas after losses this year, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1w8Oi8v)

* Chinese conglomerate Fosun, controlled by billionaire Guo Guangchang, is set to raise its bid for holiday company Club Mediterranee on Monday to trump Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, a source familiar with the process said.

* Coeur Mining Inc, the biggest U.S. producer of silver, is in advanced negotiations to acquire Paramount Gold and Silver Corp, according to people familiar with the matter, as it seeks to expand its mining footprint in Mexico.

* Telecoms group Altice SA as agreed to buy the Portuguese operations of Brazil’s Grupo Oi or about 7.4 billion euro ($9.2 billion), two sources close to the deal said on Sunday.

* Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi plans to take public his holdings in London’s Camden Market complex at an 800 million pound ($1.25 billion) valuation, the Calcalist financial news website said on Sunday.

(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)