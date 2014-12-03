Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp is in talks to buy a UK safety and survival equipment maker from Warburg Pincus LLC for about 450 million pounds ($704 million), Bloomberg reported, citing three people with knowledge of the discussion.

* Valero Energy Corp was continuing the restart of a 45,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) hydrocracking unit (HCU) on Tuesday at its 330,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with operations at the refinery.

* Footwear retailer Brown Shoe Company Inc is trying to acquire women’s luxury shoe retailer Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC, which could fetch close to $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Arizona Chemical Holdings Corp, the largest producer of pine chemicals used in fragrances, plastics and household cleaners, is exploring a sale that could value it at over $1.5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Portugal’s Millennium BCP may wait until the end of this year before deciding whether to sell part of its stake in Polish lender Bank Millennium to boost its capital, two financial sources told Reuters.

* Brazil’s Vale SA is considering listing part of its global base metals business in Toronto and London, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the plan, as the miner looks to fund capital projects amid a collapse in iron ore prices.

* Spanish oil company Repsol is seeking partners to invest $4 billion to export natural gas from North America to Europe, which is looking to cut its dependence on supplies from Russia, two sources familiar with the matter said.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)