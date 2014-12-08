FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
December 8, 2014

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Ltd are among a group of 11 investors that have committed about $2 billion towards Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd’s Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Credit Suisse AG is considering scaling down its prime brokerage business as part of already announced efforts to reduce risk in its investment banking division, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has agreed to buy a stake in New York-based electronic dealing firm Virtu Financial Inc IPO-VIRT.O, said a person familiar with the talks, betting on the growth of automated trading globally.

* Private equity firm JH Partners has sold its 40 percent stake in jeweler Alex and Ani, according to people familiar with the matter, who added the charm bracelet maker could be worth as much as $1 billion.

* Banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc , HSBC Holdings PLC, Deutsche Bank AG and Bank of America Corp, have spoken privately with clients in recent months to take their cash elsewhere or be slapped with fees, according to people familiar with the conversations. (on.wsj.com/1vuxdQ0)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

