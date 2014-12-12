Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* BT Group is expected to choose by early next week between British mobile operators O2 and EE to start exclusive talks over a potential merger, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

* Commerzbank AG’s expected settlement with authorities over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions and anti-money laundering laws is likely to exceed $1 billion in penalties, according to a person familiar with the probes.

* Private firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP is in discussions to acquire U.S. hospice firm Curo Health Services from private equity firm GTCR LLC, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that could top $700 million, including debt.

* China’s ID Leisure International Capital plans to buy No. 2 Australian cinema chain The Hoyts Group from buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners in a deal expected to fetch about A$900 million ($743 million), a person with knowledge of the matter said.

* Private equity firm GTCR LLC is in advanced talks to acquire Fairway Outdoor Advertising LLC, the fourth-largest such firm in the United States, for around $550 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

