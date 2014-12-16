RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Spanish oil major Repsol is close to buying Canada’s fifth-largest independent petroleum producer, Talisman Energy, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

* The parent of Canada’s Porter Airlines is nearing the sale of a passenger terminal it operates at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport, according to three sources familiar with the process.

* Puerto Rico’s electric power authority, PREPA, is expected to ask bondholders to extend a forbearance agreement to give it more time to turn around its struggling operations, according to two people familiar with negotiations.

* InterContinental Hotels Group Plc has agreed to buy Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants for $430 million in cash, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1BNmbLu)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)