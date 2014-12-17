UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds item on TPG, HDFC Property Fund and Honda Motor)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The growth arm of private equity firm TPG has made an investment in non-toxic beauty company Beautycounter, according to a person familiar with the matter, who said an announcement is expected on Wednesday.

* HDFC Property Fund, set up by Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, India’s biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise a $500 million fund to invest in residential real estate projects, said people directly involved in the process.

* Honda Motor Co was so concerned by mounting recalls for Takata air bags, and frustrated by its supplier’s failure to explain why some have exploded, killing five people with shrapnel, that it bought used and scrapped cars in Japan to conduct its own tests, according to two senior Honda insiders.

* Buyout group Permira has shelved plans to make a counter-bid for Hawesko as the German wine seller seeks to fend off an offer from 31-percent shareholder Detlev Meyer, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

* Alstom SA is close to settling a bribery case with the U.S. Justice Department for $700 million, a person close to the matter said on Tuesday, in what would be the largest criminal fine levied by the United States for foreign bribery.

* U.S billionaire Bill Gates has fully subscribed to the share-buying rights on his 6 percent stake in Spanish builder and services group FCC as part of the company’s rights issue, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* Citgo Petroleum Corp, Venezuela’s U.S. oil refining unit, has received revised bids from at least four bidders, some which have valued the company at more than $10 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* Eastern Europe-focused Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is looking to sell Raiffeisen Polbank, Poland’s eighth largest lender by assets, three market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

* India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA are seeking around $1 billion in credit to stem an output decline at their San Cristobal joint venture, two sources close to the negotiations told Reuters.

* Takeover talks between Polish freight operator PKP Cargo and regional rival CTL Logistics have fallen through, two market sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* A group led by China’s Insigma has presented a binding offer for AnsaldoBreda, the train maker unit Finmeccanica is selling along with its stake in Ansaldo STS , two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Wells Fargo & Co is raising the minimum commission size on which it will allow brokers to be paid on a stock trade to $125 from $95, according to people familiar with the plan.

* Drugmaker Novartis AG has moved the Delhi high court seeking to restrain generic firm Cipla Ltd from selling an affordable version of its respiratory drug Onbrez in the domestic market, the Times of India reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/1A8CKCe)

* American private equity fund Blackstone Group LP has acquired an IT special economic zone of 1.5 million square feet owned by real estate developer 3C Group for about $98 million, the Economic Times reported citing two people with direct knowledge of the development. (bit.ly/1xr6Lhl)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 63.7700 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)