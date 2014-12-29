FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
December 29, 2014 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Japan’s financial regulator has begun stress tests on regional banks to determine how much their earnings would suffer if long-term interest rates remain near record lows under the Bank of Japan’s loose money policy, according to two people with direct knowledge of the process.

* The board of American Apparel Inc has received a letter from British buyout firm Lion Capital, pushing it to explore strategic options include a sale, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

* Mexican film exhibitor Cinepolis and Kochi-based Carnival Films Pvt Ltd are in separate talks with SRS Ltd to buy its cinema exhibition business, signalling further consolidation in the movie exhibition industry, Mint reported, citing two people directly aware of the development. (bit.ly/1HUb05h)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

