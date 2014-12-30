FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 30, 2014 / 4:36 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* U.S. investigators believe that North Korea likely hired hackers from outside the country to help with last month’s massive cyberattack against Sony Pictures, an official close to the investigation said on Monday.

* U.S. helicopter producer Sikorsky Aircraft Corp has submitted an offer in a $3 billion tender for utility helicopters for the Polish armed forces, sources familiar with the process said on Monday.

* Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is considering making a bid for Portuguese lender Novo Banco SA, the bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo SA, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* British broadband provider TalkTalk is in negotiations to buy grocer Tesco’s loss-making video-streaming service Blinkbox to bolster its TV business, the Financial Times said on Monday.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
