UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
December 31, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Altegrity, removes Apollo)

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Oaktree Capital Management and other lenders are a few weeks from a deal to grab control of Altegrity from private equity powerhouse Providence Equity Partners, only six months after Providence had refinanced the company's $1.75 billion in loans, the New York Post reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/1vryw2B)

* Italy’s Benetton family is ready to halve its 50 percent stake in World Duty Free to make the travel retailer more attractive to a potential partner in the industry, two sources close to the matter said.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

