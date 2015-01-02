RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* State oil giant Saudi Aramco has suspended plans to build a $2 billion clean fuels plant at its largest oil refinery in Ras Tanura, three industry sources said.

* Amazon India may start offering music, movie and video streaming services later this year besides debuting its Prime subscription service as it looks to expand offerings in the country, key to its global expansion strategy, the Economic Times reported.(bit.ly/1BpK0bt)

* Private equity majors are eyeing a deal in Metropolis Healthcare, one of India's largest diagnostic laboratory chains, which could see the exit of current private equity investor Warburg Pincus and one of the promoters. Large funds such as Apax Partners, Advent International, Carlyle Group LP, Temasek and KKR have expressed interest in buying into Metropolis, the Economic Times reported citing sources. (bit.ly/1BpJfzb)

