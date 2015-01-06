RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Jan 6

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Verizon Communications Inc approached AOL Inc about a potential acquisition or joint venture to expand its mobile-video offerings, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* European private equity firm Cinven’s acquisition of the public-sector division of British software firm Northgate Information Solutions will be backed with 285 million pounds($434 million) of debt financing, banking sources said on Monday.

* United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider NMC Health , founded by billionaire Indian entrepreneur B.R. Shetty, is in talks with bankers for a potential long-term loan, four sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

* Acushnet Company, which owns golf brands such as Titleist and Footjoy, chose U.S.-based Solebury Capital to advise on a potential IPO seen worth around $1.8 billion around 2016, a source with direct knowledge said on Tuesday.

* Accessories retailer Coach Inc is nearing a deal to buy privately held women’s luxury shoe company Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC for about $600 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Paul Tudor Jones, the founder and chief investment officer of the roughly $13 billion hedge fund firm Tudor Investment Corp, has closed his firm’s oldest fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Lewis Ranieri is nearing a deal to sell commercial real-estate services firm Situs Holdings, in the mortgage-bond pioneer's latest effort to cash in on a rising property market, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1wg6JUb)

* Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority plans to fine the investment banking unit of the failed Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo SA for violating listing rules, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* NPS Pharmaceuticals, which develops treatment for rare diseases, is looking for a buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported. NPS Pharma’s advisers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc have started contacting other companies to gauge their interest, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.

