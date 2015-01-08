FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Jan 8
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 8, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Jan 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Standard Chartered is closing its cash equities and equities underwriting businesses, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, exiting a division that had struggled for profitability since the bank re-entered the segment in 2010.

* Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc is holding early-stage conversations with a handful of buyout firms about going private, according to people familiar with the matter.

* New York’s financial regulator sent a subpoena to the Medley Opportunity Fund II last week as he investigates the hedge fund’s ties to payday lending, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

* Mall-based apparel retailer Body Central Corp is preparing a bankruptcy filing that could come within the next week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* More than 60 percent of the roughly $1.1 billion raised by Bill Gross for Janus Capital Group Inc came from a Morgan Stanley wealth management office in California, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing industry executives who have viewed confidential brokerage data.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.