RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Hedge fund Bramshott Capital, led by former Moore Capital portfolio manager Paul Findley, is shutting down, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

* Dubai International Capital (DIC) is launching the sale of German alumina products maker Almatis as the fund seeks to reduce its liabilities in the wake of a debt restructuring, three people familiar with the deal said.

* Buyout group Cinven has mandated Rothschild to explore options including a sale or stock market listing of its German truck and trailer parts maker Jost Group, two people familiar with the deal said.

* Limitless, a Dubai government-related real estate developer, has asked for a three-month extension to talks with creditors after failing to secure a new restructuring deal on its $1.2 billion debt pile, four banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

* Several private equity firms have made preliminary bids for German frozen cake company Coppenrath & Wiese in a deal that could be worth around 400 million euros ($470 million), according to two people familiar with the transaction.

* Banco Santander has found buyers for 7.5 billion euros ($8.9 billion) of new shares within the 6.18-6.50 euro a share price range it has set for the sale, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Sports Direct, Britain’s biggest sporting retailer, is planning to close up to a third of its loss-making USC fashion stores, an industry source told Reuters on Thursday.

* Apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc has hired restructuring lawyers to help it with a potential bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Herbalife Ltd investor Bill Stiritz, the company's fourth-largest holder, is keeping his stake following a decline that has erased more than half its value over the past year, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1Kq3xyR)

