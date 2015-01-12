FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
January 12, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and its unit Alipay are in advanced talks to buy a stake for about $550 million in India’s One97 Communications, which owns an online payment platform, sources directly involved in the transaction said.

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is preparing to withdraw from its Asian corporate banking business and put most of it up for sale, according to a report by Bloomberg, citing a person with knowledge of the discussions.

* UK's Commonwealth Development Corporation, private equity investors CX Partners, Newquest and a unit of Bajaj Group are leading a 6 billion rupees ($96.63 million) investment in Ujjivan Financial Services, clinching the single largest funding deal in India's microfinance sector, Times of India reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1BXnebh)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 62.0950 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
