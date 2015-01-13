FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 13, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds item on Alibaba Group Holding)

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Hyundai Motor Co’s chairman and vice chairman are seeking to raise about $1.25 billion by selling shares of Hyundai Glovis, a person familiar with the matter said, a move that could smooth succession in the family-owned conglomerate.

* A Florence-based banking foundation is considering selling its 3.25 stake in Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

* Asian private equity firm MBK Partners and Australian bank Macquarie Group have launched plans to sell jointly owned South Korean cable TV operator C&M Inc in a deal they hope could be worth up to $2.9 billion, people briefed on the matter said on Monday.

* China’s biggest movie theatre operator Wanda Cinema Line Corp is seeking to raise 1.26 billion yuan ($203.19 million) through an initial public offering, scaling back its original listing plan, people with knowledge of the matter said.

* Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc, the Philippines’ No. 3 nickel producer, is expected to raise $600 million in an IPO in March, sources said, taking advantage of higher prices and exports triggered by a ban on shipments of ore from Indonesia.

* Mark Zuckerberg and Xiaomi Inc CEO Lei Jun discussed a potential investment by Facebook in China’s top smartphone maker ahead of its $1.1 billion fundraising last month, but a deal never materialised, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Salus Capital Partners would provide $500 million to RadioShack Corp in a kind of debtor-in-possession loan used by companies to fund operations in bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

* China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in talks with the South Korean city of Incheon for a 1 trillion won ($923.53 million) joint investment on a new business complex, the Dong-A Ilbo daily reported on Monday.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on - ($1 = 6.2012 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 1,082.8000 won) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.