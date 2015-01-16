RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Spanish builder Sacyr has reached an agreement with Santander on restructuring part of 2.2 billion euros ($2.56 billion) of debt associated with its 9 percent Repsol stake, a source close to the negotiations said.

* Malaysia’s second-richest man, Ananda Krishnan, is in talks with state firm 1MDB to become a cornerstone investor in a long-delayed, $3 billion listing of its power assets, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* RadioShack Corp, expected to file for bankruptcy next month, is in talks to sell leases on some of its stores to telecoms operator Sprint Corp, Bloomberg said, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

* South Africa’s Foschini Group has agreed to buy British clothing retailer Phase Eight, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the deal.

