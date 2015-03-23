Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Reuters plans to stop publishing this item from April 1. For coverage of stories related to corporate finance on Eikon, please click on to retrieve the Investment Banking Top New page and to retrieve the IFR Top News page. For all Top News pages, click on. Thomson ONE users, please enter RT/TOP/DEALS in the News window to retrieve the Investment Banking Top News page. For the IFR Top News page, enter RT/TOP/NOW2. For comments and feedback, please contact ted.kerr@thomsonreuters.com)

March 23 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and the shareholders of Pirelli were putting the final touches on a deal that will trigger a 7 billion euro ($7.5 billion) buyout of the Italian tyre company, four sources close to the matter said on Sunday.

* Toyota Motor is finalising plans for its first passenger car assembly plant in Mexico that could be approved by its board as early as next month, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

* Russian energy giant Rosneft will cut its stake in Pirelli after a deal that will make China National Chemical Corporation the single biggest investor in the Italian tyre maker, two sources with knowledge of the deal said. Rosneft would not exit Pirelli for now, the sources said.

* Deutsche Bank’s retail operations will bear the brunt of its planned restructuring and will most likely be spun off in a stock market listing, two sources familiar with internal discussions at Germany’s biggest bank said on Saturday.

