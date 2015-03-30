Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

March 30 (Reuters) - Reuters plans to stop publishing this item from April 1. For coverage of stories related to corporate finance on Eikon, please click on to retrieve the Investment Banking Top New page and to retrieve the IFR Top News page. For all Top News pages, click on. Thomson ONE users, please enter RT/TOP/DEALS in the News window to retrieve the Investment Banking Top News page. For the IFR Top News page, enter RT/TOP/NOW2. For comments and feedback, please contact ted.kerr@thomsonreuters.com

The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Spanish train marker Talgo is aiming to make its stock market debut in May, in a share flotation that would value the company at over 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.

* Fidelity Investments, a major investor in DuPont, has put pressure on activist fund Trian Fund Management LP and the chemical conglomerate to reach a settlement in what it sees as a detrimental proxy fight, according to people close to the matter.

* Italian online fashion retailer Yoox SpA could unveil a deal to buy Richemont’s Net-a-Porter as early as this week, sources close to the matter told Reuters at the weekend.

* Qatar Investment Authority is partly financing Swiss travel retailer Dufry AG’s 1.3 billion-euro purchase of a majority stake in smaller Italian rival World Duty Free SpA , according to three sources close to the matter.

