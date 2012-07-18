Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

July 18 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Homeserve Plc has been approached by private equity buyers looking to bid up to 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) to take control of the home repair and insurance business, the Telegraph reported.

* Vivendi SA is working with two investment banks to explore the sale of videogame giant Activision Blizzard Inc , in which the French conglomerate owns a majority stake, people familiar with the matter said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

* France’s Crédit Agricole SA is planning to spin off its Cheuvreux securities business to independent brokerage Kepler, following a similar deal between the brokerage and Italy’s UniCredit last year, reported the Financial Times.

* Ingress Corp Bhd, a car parts supplier, has received offers from several parties to take the company private, but so far nothing has been decided, Business Times reported.

* India’s Jindal Steel & Power is close to acquiring a controlling stake in a Canadian coal mine owner CIC Energy to feed its India-based power and steel plants, reported the Economic Times.

* Plans for Singaporean carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd to buy into the locally operated South East Asian Airlines Inc (SEAir) has been delayed as due diligence has taken longer than expected, an official said on Tuesday, the Business World reported.