Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

July 30 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Aviva Plc, Britain’s second largest insurance group, has received a number of unsolicited approaches from financial and private equity buyers for a U.S. unit estimated to be worth some 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion), the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* UK turnaround group Endless is the last remaining bidder to take control of Yum Brands Inc’s chain Pizza Hut after rivals including Luke Johnson’s Risk Capital Partners dropped out, reported the Sunday Times.

* Jigsaw, the fashion chain that once employed Kate Middleton, will close its younger Kew label by the end of the summer after racking up a 10 million pounds ($15.71 million) loss last year, the Telegraph reported.

