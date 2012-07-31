FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
July 31, 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* The Alibaba Group, a Chinese e-commerce giant, is close to completing a more than $8 billion round of financing that will value it at as much as $43 billion in equity, according to two people briefed on the matter, the New York Times reported.

* China Youngman Automobile Group Co, a home-grown car maker, plans to acquire a 75 percent stake in German coach manufacturer Viseon Bus GmbH, in its latest attempt to expand globally after failing to buy Saab Automobile last year, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Bharti Airtel Ltd is exploring issuing new shares to the public or institutional investors, heralding the possible return of India’s biggest telecom company to the equity markets for the first time since its public flotation of 2002, the Economic Times reported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
