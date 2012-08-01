Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Cellphone tower operator Crown Castle International Corp has emerged as the lead bidder for the wireless broadcast towers that T-Mobile USA is trying to sell, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

* A private equity consortium is aiming to scoop-up lab-testing company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in a huge leveraged buyout and take it private, Mergermarket reported, quoting sources familiar with the situation.